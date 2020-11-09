Georgia election official says claims of widespread fraud are ‘disinformation’

Georgia’s voting system implementation manager thoroughly debunked claims of widespread voter fraud in the state, calling them “disinformation and misunderstandings” as officials inch closer to determining who officially won the state with the nation’s tightest presidential contest.

“We are going to find that people did illegally vote. ...Is it going to be 10,353? Unlikely,” said election official Gabriel Sterling, referring to President-elect Joe Biden’s then-lead over Donald Trump in Georgia. “Every election ... is imperfect. With the margins this tight, every little thing matters.

“We know the system counted properly. We know the ballots that were there were counted properly and correctly,” he added. “We’re going to have an audit to prove it.”

Biden leads Trump by 10,610 votes as of 1:30 p.m., according to data from the Secretary of State’s Office. It’s unclear how many ballots have yet to be counted, but that process is nearing its end. Election officials in 47 of 159 counties have certified their results, including some larger ones like Muscogee and Richmond counties, Sterling said.

Sterling spent a large portion of his Monday press conference addressing claims of alleged voter fraud or vote-counting issues, many of which were attributed to human beings who made mistakes under trying circumstances.

One report mentioned by Sterling included residents dumpster diving in Spalding County to look for thrown out ballots. State investigators were sent to the site and found no ballots but security envelopes, he said.

“There was nothing there that affected the outcome of the election,” Sterling said.

The Secretary of State’s Office will continue to investigate claims of irregularities, he said.

County election officials have until Nov. 13 to certify their election results. After that point, the Secretary of State’s Office will conduct a risk-limiting audit. Sterling told reporters Monday it’s unclear which race will be audited. The Secretary of State’s Office must certify its election results by Nov. 20.

State election officials have said it’s likely that Trump will request a recount in Georgia, one of three states the Associated Press has not called. North Carolina has Trump ahead by more than 75,000 votes. Trump also leads in Alaska.

If Biden’s lead holds and he is declared the winner, he’ll be the first Democrat to carry Georgia in a presidential contest since Bill Clinton in 1992.