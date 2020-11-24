Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
From deadlines to early voting, what Columbus residents need to know for GA’s runoffs

The absentee by mail ballots are going out, the early voting polls are on schedule, and Georgia’s runoff elections are here for the holidays.

On the ballot for the Jan. 5 election day will be two U.S. Senate races and one contest for the state Public Service Commission:

In Georgia, races go to runoffs when no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote in the General Election.

Residents who did not vote in the Nov. 3 General Election or did not register to vote in that election can still cast a ballot in the runoff.

The deadline to register for the runoff is Dec. 7. Georgians may register online at the Secretary of State’s “My Voter Page,” www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP, or at any state driver’s license bureau, or at the county elections office on the second floor of the Citizens Service Center, off Macon Road by the Columbus Public Library.

Absentee ballots

The first wave of mail-in absentee ballots were sent out Nov. 18, said Jeanette James, elections specialist with the Muscogee County Board of Elections and Registration. Nancy Boren, the board’s executive director, said around 15,000 are going in the mail.

Voters can request an absentee mail-in ballot multiple ways:

They also may mail an absentee ballot application to Elections, P.O. Box 1340, Columbus, Georgia, 31902. Application forms can be found online under “Voter Information” at the county elections office website, www.columbusga.gov/elections.

While voters typically have until the Friday before Election Day to request an absentee ballot, that will be Jan. 1, a holiday, so the deadline would be Dec. 31.

People who are elderly, disabled or serving in the armed forces may have absentee mail-in ballots sent to them automatically, and they do not have to request runoff ballots if they already asked for that service for the Nov. 3 election.

Election officials urge residents voting absentee by mail to be sure they sign the yellow oath envelope that comes with the ballot. They may be notified to correct the oversight if they fail to do that, but if they don’t correct it, their ballot will be voided.

They also are advised to mail those ballots in promptly, else they may not be delivered in time to be counted.

For those who’d prefer not to use the postal service, Columbus will have ballot drop boxes at the same sites as the General Election. Some are placed so voters can drive right up to them. Those locations are:

Early voting

Early voting, over a span intermittently interrupted by city holidays, will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day, including weekends, from Dec. 14 through Dec. 23, and from Dec. 28 through Dec. 30. The hours for the last day of early voting, Dec. 31, will be 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Boren urged those intending to vote early in person or absentee by mail to remember holidays will limit the time available to get their ballots cast. “Don’t wait until the end,” she said.

Here are the early voting sites:

All of Columbus’ neighborhood voting precincts will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Jan. 5.

Tim Chitwood profile
Tim Chitwood is from Seale, Ala., and started as a police beat reporter with the Ledger-Enquirer in 1982. He since has covered Columbus’ serial killings and other homicides, following some from the scene of the crime to trial verdicts and ensuing appeals. He also has been a Ledger-Enquirer humor columnist since 1987. He’s a graduate of Auburn University, and started out working for the weekly Phenix Citizen in Phenix City, Ala.
