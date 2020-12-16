Columbus Republican leader files challenge to thousands of voters with out of state addresses

A local Republican has filed a challenge with the Muscogee County elections board, asking it to review residency requirements for Columbus voters with out of state mailing addresses.

That means those voters will have to file provisional ballots if they show up to vote in person for Georgia’s Jan. 5 U.S. Senate and Public Service Commission runoffs. If they vote absentee by mail, those ballots will be set aside for further review.

The board will decide whether to count the ballots if the voters prove they live in Muscogee County.

“If they are a legal voter, we want them to vote. If they are not, we don’t,” said Alton Russell, who filed the formal challenge with the Muscogee County Board of Elections and Registration, which will meet via conference call at 2 p.m. Wednesday to acknowledge “probable cause” to pursue the review.

Russell chairs the Muscogee County Republican Party, but said he filed the challenge only as a county resident, and not on behalf of the party. “The effort is strictly not a partisan effort,” he said.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

It involves 4,034 names of people on the voter rolls who showed up on a “National Change of Address” review as having addresses in other states. That does not mean they all have been voting: Some have not voted in years, having moved away and established residency elsewhere.

But others have legitimate reasons to have their ballots sent out of state, such as college students living elsewhere to attend school, while maintaining residency here in Columbus.

Nancy Boren, Columbus’ elections director, said three people found their votes were challenged Wednesday, and had to file provisional ballots. One was a university student who had a Georgia driver’s license and a paycheck stub with a Muscogee County address.

Others whose votes are challenged will have to provide such documentation to the elections office to be presented to the five-member board of elections when it reviews their provisional or absentee mail ballots, Boren said.