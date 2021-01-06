Warnock declared winner in Georgia Senate runoff, AP reports

Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock defeated incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler in one of Georgia’s two U.S. Senate runoffs.

The Associated Press called the election at 2 a.m. Wednesday morning. At that time, Warnock was ahead by about 36,000 votes, according to unofficial data from the Georgia Secretary of State’s office.

With the victory, he becomes the first Black U.S. Senator to represent Georgia. Warnock, the 51-year-old senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, emerged from a crowded field to challenge the incumbent Loeffler. Both were top vote-getters in the November special election to fill the remaining term of former Sen. Johnny Isakson, but neither candidate gained the necessary 50% plus one vote threshold to avoid a runoff.

“We’re were told that we couldn’t win this election,” Warnock said in a virtual victory speech roughly an hour before AP called the race. “But tonight, we proved that with hope, hard work and the people by our side anything is possible.”

Loeffler, who spoke to a gathered crowd at an in-person event in Atlanta before Warnock’s remarks, did not concede. She told supporters the election was “a game of inches” and that she has a path to victory.