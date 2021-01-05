Need a lift to the polls? How to score a free or discounted ride for the Georgia runoff

Several nonpartisan volunteer organizations are offering free or discounted rides to Georgia polling places for the Senate runoff on Jan. 5. AP

It’s Election Day in Georgia, and thousands of voters are headed to the polls to cast their ballots in the state’s highly anticipated U.S. Senate runoff.

A number of grassroots and nonpartisan groups are doing their part to ensure voters make it to the polls Tuesday by offering free and discounted rides across the Peach State.

The Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA) will return to the Atlanta metro area with a fleet of 15 passenger vans to provide voters with free round-trip rides on Election Day. The HUD-certified nonprofit launched a similar campaign ahead of the general election, hauling more than 70,000 Georgians to the polls, according to a news release.

“With the stakes so incredibly high in the runoff, it’s critical that every person wanting to cast their ballot has the opportunity to do so,” NACA National Director Angeanette Dowles said in a statement. “We know the demand is there for rides to the polls because we were so successful with the campaign in October and early November, and the number of requests we have received already for rides on Tuesday.”

Those in need of a ride can call NACA at 888-495-6222 to schedule a pickup. The number of passengers on each trip will be limited, and every van will be stocked with PPE to keep riders safe.

South of the city, The Women’s Diversity Group and other women-led organizations have partnered with Uber to offer free rides to polling places in Macon-Bibb County, according to WMAZ. Member Claire Cox said the push was made possible in part by donations from Macon citizens.

“We have enough funds to provide it every day and volunteers have already signed up and committed to work all the shifts and man the phone lines,” she told the news station.

To request a ride, voters can call 478-999-8683 and speak with a volunteer who will organize a ride to their respective precinct, Cox said, according to WMAZ. Free rides will run until 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Plus1Vote also teamed up with Uber to provide voters with a free round-trip ride to the polls. Trips are available to anyone in Georgia using the voucher code “GAVote” in the Uber App.

GEORGIA: It’s Election Day! Time to go VOTE. We are providing free, round-trip Uber rides to polling locations. Just use the voucher code “GAvote” in the Uber app or click https://t.co/5ifMxt3gtk pic.twitter.com/nGq1RyW86l — Plus1Vote (@Plus1_Vote) January 5, 2021

The Arthur M. Blank Family of Businesses, is offering a $20 rideshare credit on Lyft for up to two rides to the polls on Tuesday. The voucher can be redeemed in the Lyft app using code “BFOBVOTES.”

The Blank Family of Businesses is offering a $20 rideshare credit for up to two rides to all polling locations in Georgia. Use Lyft Code: BFOBVOTES.#UnitedWeVote #RiseUpAndVote pic.twitter.com/wRRPucxUqe — Arthur Blank Foundation (@BlankFoundation) January 4, 2021

Volunteer group Rides to the Runoff will also provide free transportation. Voters can call or text 1-800-590-VOTE (8683) or visit their website to request a ride.

Republicans are fighting to keep control of the U.S. Senate as Georgia GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler face off against Democrats Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock in Tuesday’s runoff.

Polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.