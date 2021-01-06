Where do the results of the Georgia runoffs stand? Here’s what we know

Fulton County Georgia elections workers process absentee ballots for the Senate runoff election in Atlanta on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben Gray) AP

Rev. Raphael Warnock is projected to win his runoff race over Republican incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler — making history as Georgia’s first Black U.S. Senator and putting Democrats a step closer to gaining control of the Senate.

But the state’s other runoff between Republican Sen. David Perdue and Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff remains too close to call as of Wednesday morning, according to The Associated Press.

The pair of races went to runoffs after none of the candidates received more than 50% of the vote in the November election as required by state law.

The outcome of the races will determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the Senate in the 117th Congress. Democrats needed to win both races to gain control, and Republicans needed to win just one, meaning the balance of the chamber comes down to the race between Perdue and Ossoff.

If Ossoff is also victorious, the Senate would be split 50-50. In that scenario, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would serve as the tie breaking vote and give Democrats control of the chamber.

Control of the Senate would further allow Democrats to set the agenda in Washington, as the party already has a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives and President-elect Biden is set to be sworn into office later this month.

Who is ahead between Ossoff and Perdue?

Ossoff is leading with 50.2% of the vote to Perdue’s 49.8%, or by about 16,370 votes, as of 9 a.m. ET according to the AP.

The New York Time’s election needles show it’s “very likely” Ossoff will win.

“The race seems close but Democrats are overwhelming favorites to prevail, including Jon Ossoff,” the Times reported Tuesday night.

As it stands, Ossoff’s lead remains in the recount range, but the votes left to be counted — many in the Atlanta-area — could widen his margin. Georgia law allows candidates to request a recount if the margin of victory is less than half a percentage point.

Ossoff’s lead, however, is so far larger than President-elect Joe Biden’s margin of victory in Georgia. Biden carried the state with 49.5% of the vote to President Donald Trump’s 49.3%, per the AP.

In the November election, Perdue received 49.7% of the vote compared to Ossoff’s 47.9%

When will we know the results?

Likely Wednesday.

Roughly 98% of the vote is in as of Wednesday morning, according to the AP.

Elections officials have said they should have a “better idea” of where things stand by noon, according to poll analysis site FiveThirtyEight.

Most of the votes left to be counted are in Atlanta area, data from the Times show.

The area leans Democratic, and the votes are expected to favor Ossoff, the Times reports. The focus now is on how they will affect his margins.

Perdue’s campaign released a statement Tuesday saying they believe he “will be victorious” in the end.

“As we’ve said repeatedly over the last couple weeks and as recently as this evening, this is an exceptionally close election that will require time and transparency to be certain the results are fair and accurate and the voices of Georgians are heard,” the statement said.

Ossoff posted a video to Twitter on Wednesday morning claiming victory and thanking his supporters.

“It is with humility that I thank the people of Georgia for electing me to serve you in the United States Senate. Thank you for the confidence and trust that you have placed in me,” he said.

Warnock and Loeffler

Warnock acknowledged his historic victory in a video Wednesday.

“The other day, because this is America, the 82-year-old hands that used to pick somebody else’s cotton went to the polls and picked her youngest son to be a United States senator,” he said of his mother. “I come before you tonight as a man who knows that the improbable journey that led me to his place in this historic moment in America could only happen here.”

Loeffler, however, has yet to concede to Warnock.

“We’ve got some work to do here. This is a game of inches. We’re going to win this election,” she said in a message to supporters around midnight, according to the AP.