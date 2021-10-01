Elections

Columbus’ $400 million sales tax vote is coming soon. Here’s what you need to know

Two voters enter the voting precinct at Holsey Monumental CME Church, at 6028 Buena Vista Road in Columbus, Tuesday morning Jan. 5, 2021.
Two voters enter the voting precinct at Holsey Monumental CME Church, at 6028 Buena Vista Road in Columbus, Tuesday morning Jan. 5, 2021. Mike Haskey mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com

Monday, Oct. 4 is the last day to register to vote for Columbus’ Nov. 2 SPLOST election.

Here’s what you need to know about the projects and voting process before heading to the polls.

Here’s what the SPLOST would fund

The SPLOST, if passed, would collect $400 million over a roughly 10-year period beginning April 1, 2022. SPLOST is an acronym for “special-purpose local-option sales tax.”

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

What does this mean for me?

The current sales tax rate in Columbus is 8%. If approved, the SPLOST would begin on April 1 and the sales tax rate would be 9% for 9 months. The regional Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST) expires in December 2022. The rate would remain at 9% if Columbus voters renew the TSPLOST.

The 9% rate would be one among the highest in Georgia, said Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson.

What do I need to know about voting?

The Nov. 2 election will be the first city-wide election since the passage of Georgia’s new Election Integrity Act.

Early voting will begin at the City Service Center on Macon Road from Oct. 12-29. One ballot collection drop box will be located inside the City Service Center and will only be open during hours of early voting.

The hours for early voting are:

If voting absentee, you’ll need your driver’s license number, state ID number or, if you don’t have those, a copy of acceptable voter ID to request and return your ballot. You can apply for a ballot online at the Georgia Secretary of State website.

“Mailing of absentee ballots begins with early voting,” said Muscogee County’s elections director Nancy Boren. “The first day a ballot can be mailed is Oct. 11 and early voting begins Oct. 12. Voters should not panic if they have requested an absentee ballot and have not received it.”

Nick Wooten
Nick Wooten is the Southern Trends and Culture reporter for McClatchy’s South region. He is based in Columbus, Georgia at the Ledger-Enquirer but his work also appears in The (Macon) Telegraph and The Sun Herald in Biloxi.Before joining McClatchy, he worked for The (Shreveport La.) Times covering city government and investigations. He is a graduate of Mercer University in Macon, Georgia.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service