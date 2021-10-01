Columbus’ $400 million sales tax vote is coming soon. Here’s what you need to know

Two voters enter the voting precinct at Holsey Monumental CME Church, at 6028 Buena Vista Road in Columbus, Tuesday morning Jan. 5, 2021. mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com

Monday, Oct. 4 is the last day to register to vote for Columbus’ Nov. 2 SPLOST election.

Here’s what you need to know about the projects and voting process before heading to the polls.

Here’s what the SPLOST would fund

The SPLOST, if passed, would collect $400 million over a roughly 10-year period beginning April 1, 2022. SPLOST is an acronym for “special-purpose local-option sales tax.”

Approximately $200 million for a judicial center. It will be a roughly 310,000 square foot space for Superior, State, Juvenile, Municipal/Magistrate, Probate, and Juvenile Courts. It includes all court related space for the judges and clerks of each court, sheriff, district attorney, public defender, accountability courts and other court related functions. That price tag also includes a 500-600 space parking facility.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

$20 million for road resurfacing, traffic signal installation, widening and resurfacing roads and streets to include alternative transportation.

$5 millions for trails and sidewalks project to expand and/or replace existing network.

$20 million for improvements to surface water drainage for roads, streets, bridges, sidewalks, or multi-purpose paths that have been damaged, creating damage or are subject to localized flooding. Systems would be repaired or replaced.

$48 million for parks and recreation projects. Items include the renovation/replacement of three swimming pools with pools and/or splash pads. Improvements to Flat Rock Park, Carver Park, Cooper, Benning Park, Lakebottom Park, Theo McGee Park Improvements and the Woodruff Farm Soccer Complex. Mini-splash pads installed at South Commons/Civic Center, Carver Park, Liberty District, City Service Center, and two additional locations to be determined. Improvements to existing parks including restrooms, pavilions, facilities, and other recreational opportunities.

$5 million for the replacement of the Bull Creek Golf Course Clubhouse and bridge as well as renovations of the Oxbow Creek Golf Course and replacement of the bridge

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

$44 million for public safety projects. Those new vehicles and equipment for police, fire, emergency medical service and sheriff’s departments. One fire station will be replaced, and three will be restored. The public safety building and other public safety equipment and vehicles will also be renovated.

$14 million for general government vehicles and equipment projects. This includes upgrading vehicles and equipment such as tractors, trailers, dump trucks, asphalt trucks, mowers, bucket trucks, service vehicles, passenger vans, and other vehicles and equipment

$5 million for purchase or upgrade technology, including personal computers, servers, software, and other technology enhancements.

$5 million to improve the parking facility at the Columbus Ironworks Convention and Trade Center, providing approximately 500 spaces.

$5 million for roof replacement, sound system replacement, LED display system, video scoreboard and other improvements at the Columbus Civic Center

$9 million for Economic Development. Projects include the acquisition, site preparation and infrastructure necessary for the Muscogee Technology Park and other locations for new and expanding industries to supply jobs to the Columbus area.

What does this mean for me?

The current sales tax rate in Columbus is 8%. If approved, the SPLOST would begin on April 1 and the sales tax rate would be 9% for 9 months. The regional Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST) expires in December 2022. The rate would remain at 9% if Columbus voters renew the TSPLOST.

The 9% rate would be one among the highest in Georgia, said Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson.

What do I need to know about voting?

The Nov. 2 election will be the first city-wide election since the passage of Georgia’s new Election Integrity Act.

Early voting will begin at the City Service Center on Macon Road from Oct. 12-29. One ballot collection drop box will be located inside the City Service Center and will only be open during hours of early voting.

The hours for early voting are:

Oct. 12-15: 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 16: 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Oct. 18-22: 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 23-24: 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Oct. 25-29: 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

If voting absentee, you’ll need your driver’s license number, state ID number or, if you don’t have those, a copy of acceptable voter ID to request and return your ballot. You can apply for a ballot online at the Georgia Secretary of State website.

“Mailing of absentee ballots begins with early voting,” said Muscogee County’s elections director Nancy Boren. “The first day a ballot can be mailed is Oct. 11 and early voting begins Oct. 12. Voters should not panic if they have requested an absentee ballot and have not received it.”