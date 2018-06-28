Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, left, swears in longtime Police Department veteran Michel Moore as Los Angeles's new police chief at the police academy on Thursday, June 28, 2018. Moore replaces Charlie Beck, who retired Wednesday, June 27, after more than 40 years with the LAPD.
New LAPD chief formally sworn in

The Associated Press

June 28, 2018 02:25 PM

LOS ANGELES

New Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore has been formally sworn in.

Moore took the oath Thursday in a ceremony at the Los Angeles Police Academy.

Moore is the Police Department's 57th chief and replaces Charlie Beck, who retired Wednesday on his 65th birthday.

Beck and his predecessor, Bill Bratton, were on hand to see Moore's wife, Cindy, pin stars on his collar. Moore's daughter, Haley, pinned on his chief's badge.

The formal ceremony followed a quick swearing-in Wednesday immediately after the City Council confirmed his selection.

Moore joined the LAPD in 1981 and rose through the ranks.

