Omaha mayor wants fewer hours, days of fireworks

The Omaha mayor wants to shorten the hours and days that fireworks can be set off in Nebraska's largest city.
Mayor Jean Stothert (STAH'-thurt) has proposed an ordinance that would allow only five days of fireworks around the Fourth of July instead of 10. They couldn't be used until noon each day from June 30 through July 3 but could be used starting at 8 a.m. on July 4.
The proposal also would bar fireworks from being set off until noon each day from Dec. 28 through Dec. 31. The current daytime start is 8 a.m. The season would run from noon Dec. 28 through 1 a.m. on Jan. 1.
Vendors still couldn't sell fireworks during the New Year's season.
The proposal goes before the City Council next month and so wouldn't affect next week's Independence Day celebrations.
