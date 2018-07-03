Who are the 4 Supreme Court contenders Trump has met so far?

FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2015 file photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington. President Donald Trump has said he plans to pick a young Supreme Court justice who could be on the court for 40 years or more. But other factors will also be in play as the candidates are vetted: their ideological bent, gender, ability to be confirmed and even whether they meet Trump’s requirement that they be “not weak.” Carolyn Kaster, File AP Photo