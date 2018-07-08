Attorney general handling appeal in Kansas voting case

FILE - In this April 13, 2018, file photo, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach gives an opening statement during the Republican gubernatorial debate in Atchison, Kan. Kobach will not represent himself during the appeal of a voting rights case in which he was ordered to undergo more legal education and was twice found in contempt of court. Instead, the attorney general's office will handle the case. The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP, File Chris Neal