National Politics

Mississippi revises proposal for Medicaid work requirement

The Associated Press

July 08, 2018 12:14 PM

JACKSON, Miss.

Mississippi is still seeking federal permission to set a work requirement for able-bodied people covered by Medicaid.

The Clarion Ledger reports the state is revising its proposal.

Medicaid is a government health insurance program for the needy and disabled, paid by state and federal dollars.

To qualify for Mississippi Medicaid, a single parent or caretaker must earn less than $384 a month. However, someone working 20 hours a week at minimum wage would earn $580 a month — not enough to afford private health insurance but too much to remain on Medicaid.

Under Mississippi's new proposal, able-bodied Medicaid recipients who meet the minimum 20-hour-per-week work requirement would still receive Medicaid coverage for two years. An earlier proposal was one year of coverage.

  Comments  