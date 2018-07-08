Mississippi revises proposal for Medicaid work requirement

Mississippi is still seeking federal permission to set a work requirement for able-bodied people covered by Medicaid.
The Clarion Ledger reports the state is revising its proposal.
Medicaid is a government health insurance program for the needy and disabled, paid by state and federal dollars.
To qualify for Mississippi Medicaid, a single parent or caretaker must earn less than $384 a month. However, someone working 20 hours a week at minimum wage would earn $580 a month — not enough to afford private health insurance but too much to remain on Medicaid.
Under Mississippi's new proposal, able-bodied Medicaid recipients who meet the minimum 20-hour-per-week work requirement would still receive Medicaid coverage for two years. An earlier proposal was one year of coverage.
