The Latest: Man suspected of fatally stabbing father near LA

The Latest on Southern California stabbings (all times local):
6 p.m.
Los Angeles County sheriff's investigators say a 34-year-old man is suspected of stabbing his father to death and wounding his mother and sister.
Officials say deputies responding to a call in West Hollywood late Sunday found the man dead and two women suffering from stab wounds.
A Sheriff's Department statement says Jose Emanuel Raselbach was arrested and could face a murder charge. It wasn't known Monday if he has an attorney. He is being held on $2 million bail.
Raselbach's sister was hospitalized in serious condition. His mother was treated for superficial wounds and released.
A knife was recovered at the scene.
Detectives haven't identified a motive.
8:20 a.m.
Los Angeles County sheriff's homicide detectives are investigating stabbings that killed a man and wounded two women in West Hollywood.
The Sheriff's Department says deputies responding to a call around 10:30 p.m. Sunday found the man dead and two women suffering from stab wounds were taken to a hospital.
A brief department statement says a suspect is in custody, but has no other details.
