Authorities: Fire that killed ex-official was an accident

Authorities say a house fire that claimed the life of a former municipal official in a New Jersey shore town was an accident.
The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office announced its finding Tuesday, a day after James Famularo was found dead in the upstairs bedroom of his three-story Asbury Park townhome. Authorities say the fire started in the home's first-floor den, but further details have not been disclosed.
Authorities have not said what caused Famularo's death. His wife, Shonna, suffered injuries that were not considered life threatening and was being treated at a hospital.
The 52-year-old Famularo was a former member of the Asbury Park Board of Education and a former assistant executive director of the city's housing authority.
Comments