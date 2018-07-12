Marijuana petition qualifies for November ballot

A petition to allow the sale of recreational marijuana within the city of Klamath Falls has garnered enough signatures to qualify for the November ballot.
The Herald and News reports Klamath County Clerk Rochelle Long said Wednesday her office had verified 1,864 signatures, 81 more than was needed to qualify for the Nov. 6 election.
Long says the Klamath Falls City Council can either adopt the provisions in the petition or send the issue to voters. City Recorder Nickole Barrington says the council is scheduled to discuss the petition Aug. 6.
Petition supporters began collecting signatures at the beginning of the year to overturn a city ban on recreational marijuana businesses. Klamath Falls currently only allows the sale of medicinal cannabis, despite Oregon voters legalizing recreational marijuana in 2014.
