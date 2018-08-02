AP news guide: Aug. 2 primary election in Tennessee

FILE - In this June 20, 2018, file photo, Republican GOP gubernatorial candidates, from left, Diane Black, Randy Boyd, Beth Harwell and Bill Lee take part in a debate in Hendersonville, Tenn. The contest to succeed popular term-limited Republican Gov. Bill Haslam has attracted four leading Republicans who have put some $40.2 million of their own money into the race and have spent a record $45.7 million total. The Tennessean via AP, File Lacy Atkins