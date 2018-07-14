Sioux Falls adopts city flag

Sioux Falls residents have an official symbol of city pride to fly on their front stoop.
The City Council this week formally adopted the red-and-blue Sioux Falls flag that had already spread throughout the city, the Argus Leader reported. The "people's flag" gained popularity after its design was selected four years ago in a contest held by the Committee to Establish a Suitable Flying Banner for the City of Sioux Falls.
The resolution allows anyone to reproduce, wear or sell the flag's design. The city now has the option to fly the design from its buildings.
The ascending jagged line design in the middle of the flag represents the namesake falls and citywide growth. The sun in the left-hand corner nods to the state flag and the pink-red color on the bottom notes the Sioux quartzite native to the area. The red, white and blue incorporated in the design also salutes the U.S. flag while still maintaining city and state pride.
"I think this will give it some legitimacy and make a beautiful symbol of our city," said City Councilor Pat Starr.
He said the action didn't come at any cost to the city and reflects a strong ground level effort to identify, unify and inspire Sioux Falls residents.
"This is the way government should be done," Starr said. "From the grassroots efforts of people in our community who worked hard to bring this forward."
The city's flag adoption leaves Fargo, North Dakota, and Hilo, Hawaii, as the only major U.S. municipalities without flags.
