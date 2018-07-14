Mayor hoping to end purchase of land swallowed by lava

Mayor Harry Kim is hoping the county will be able to back out of an ongoing land purchase that was started before the land was made worthless by lava inundation.
Kim says the county was looking to purchase a $2.7 million Vacationland parcel to gain ocean access.
West Hawaii Today reports the land would have provided Vacationland development with a buffer from tide pools.
A county attorney says the county had already signed a contract making the purchase contingent on a state grant.
The land was consumed by 300 to 400 yards (274 to 366 meters) of lava from the Kilauea volcano, which began erupting in May.
Kim said Thursday that he hopes that the state will agree to abandon the purchase.
