Thousands of Colorado court cases hidden from public view

Mark Chalfant, whose son Mark II was killed in 2014 in a shooting outside a Taco Bell in Aurora, Colo., stands July 2, 2018, outside the Arapahoe County Justice Center in Aurora where the cases against the four teens convicted of the crime went to court. Four teenagers were convicted in the case--one as a juvenile--yet all the records remain closed under suppression orders three years later. (RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via AP) RJ Sangosti AP