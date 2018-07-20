Federal Highway Administration kills Juneau road project

The federal government has officially killed a project to improve access to Alaska's capital nearly two years after Gov. Bill Walker halted the road extension.
The Juneau Empire reports in a document published Thursday, the Federal Highway Administration has decided to take no action on the proposed 50-mile (80-kilometer) road extension north from Juneau.
The document cites the state's shrinking budget and "a high level of controversy" over construction as principal factors for the road not being built.
The Juneau Access Project aimed to connect Juneau to the North American road system as well as lower costs and reduce ferry travel for drivers trying to reach Skagway or Haines. Juneau is accessible only by water or air.
The project divided Juneau residents and was opposed by environmental groups.
