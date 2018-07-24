The Latest: Zinke lauds Utah pioneers in rodeo speech

FILE - In this May 9, 2017, file photo, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke rides a horse in the new Bears Ears National Monument near Blanding, Utah. Zinke is headed to Salt Lake City for a speech at a rodeo on the Utah holiday Pioneer Day. Zinke will deliver an address at the Days of ’47 Rodeo on Tuesday, July 24, 2018. It’s one of several events on the Pioneer Day holiday that celebrates the arrival of Mormon pioneers in the Salt Lake Valley. (Scott G Winterton/The Deseret News via AP, File) Scott G Winterton AP