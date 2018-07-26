Lawsuit accuses West Virginia trooper of excessive force

A lawsuit charges that a West Virginia State Police trooper choked, pepper-sprayed and beat a man with a nightstick last August.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports 20-year-old Joshua Settle says Trooper Nathan Scott Stepp used excessive force against him. The lawsuit, filed Monday, says Stepp's dashboard-mounted camera captured the incident. It includes images from the video that show Stepp's arms and Settle's face covered in blood.
The lawsuit says Stepp tried to pull Settle's car over but Settle fled and crashed. It says the trooper then dragged Settle out of the car and choked, beat and pepper-sprayed him.
Stepp says Settle's injuries were caused by the crash.
Maj. Joe White, the director of professional standards for the West Virginia State Police, also denies the allegations.
