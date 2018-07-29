Candlelight vigil planned for slain Arizona trooper

A candlelight vigil for a state trooper killed in the line of duty is scheduled on the lawn of the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix.
The Department of Public Safety says the Monday evening event honoring Trooper Tyler Edenhofer will feature addresses by Gov. Doug Ducey and DPS Col. Frank Milstead.
Edenhofer was fatally shot Wednesday night along Interstate 10 in Avondale during a struggle involving several troopers and a man suspected of throwing rocks at vehicles.
DPS officials have said Edenhofer was shot with another trooper's gun by 20-year-old Isaac D. King, who was hospitalized and not immediately charged.
