Judge calls ‘zero tolerance’ immigration policy ‘cruel’

FILE - In this July 24, 2018 file photo, Pablo Villavicencio leans out of an SUV while talking to reporters after being released from the Hudson County Correctional Facility in Kearny, N.J. U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty who ordered Villavicencio, an Ecuadorean immigrant freed from an immigration detention camp, says the government’s “zero tolerance” policy toward illegal entry is “thoughtless and cruel.” (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File) Julio Cortez AP