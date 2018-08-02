Former Alabama mayor cited for ethics violation

The Alabama Ethics Commission says a former mayor violated an ethics law.
Al.com reported the ethics panel said Wednesday evidence shows former Birmingham Mayor William Bell committed a minor violation that should be handled administratively.
Commission Executive Director Tom Albritton said he could not talk about the violation.
Bell's attorney, Joe Espy, said the former mayor cooperated with investigators. Espy said the violation was in relation to a meeting Bell had with staff last September. Espy says the matter is being resolved but Bell could face a fine.
A complaint said Bell told city hall staffers they could lose their jobs if he lost his re-election bid. In a recording released last year, he does not specifically ask staff members to campaign for him.
Bell lost to Randall Woodfin.
