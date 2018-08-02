Brown-Nike deal draws complaint from Portland resident

A Portland man has filed a complaint against an agreement struck by Gov. Kate Brown, Nike and public employee unions to keep an initiative off the ballot.
The union-backed proposal would have required Nike and other large companies to disclose tax payments and other closely held business details. The unions later decided not to proceed.
Around the same time, Nike donated $100,000 to a political action committee which is expected to campaign against two tax initiatives on the November ballot opposed by Brown and the unions.
Richard Leonetti says in a complaint first reported by Oregon Public Broadcasting that the deal violated the prohibition in state law against paying to hinder an initiative. The complaint has been referred to the Oregon Department of Justice — standard protocol.
Representatives for the unions and the governor tell The Oregonian/OregonLive the complaint has no merit. Nike declined comment.
