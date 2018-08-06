Bill Clinton visiting South Carolina for ex-Gov. Riley

Former President Bill Clinton is traveling to South Carolina to honor a former governor who served in his Cabinet.
Clinton is scheduled to speak Monday at a reception to officially open the special collections of Dick Riley at the University of South Carolina in Columbia.
Riley chaired Clinton's presidential campaign in South Carolina and served as Secretary of Education during all eight years of Clinton's administration.
Prior to that, Riley served two terms as South Carolina's governor and more than a decade in the state Legislature.
The University says its Riley collection includes thousands of photographs and speeches, as well as materials from Riley's campaigns and his efforts for others, including Clinton and Jimmy Carter.
Comments