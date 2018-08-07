California appeals ruling to let border wall proceed

FILE - This Oct. 26, 2017 file photo shows prototypes of border walls in San Diego. A federal appeals court will hear arguments by the state of California that the Trump administration overreached by waiving environmental reviews to speed construction of the president’s prized border wall with Mexico. At issue Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, before a three-judge panel in Pasadena, Calif., is a 2005 law that gave the Homeland Security secretary broad authority to waive dozens of laws including the National Environmental Policy Act and Endangered Species Act. Elliott Spagat, File AP Photo