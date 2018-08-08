Democrat leads as LA-area voters choose senator

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2018, file photo, state Sen. Tony Mendoza, D-Artesia, stands at his desk after announcing that he will take a month-long leave of absence while an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against him are completed, in Sacramento, Calif. Voters in parts of Los Angeles and Orange counties go to the polls Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, to replace Mendoza, who resigned in February over the sexual misconduct allegations. (AP Photo/Steve Yeater, File) Steve Yeater AP