Third-party hopeful bringing cash, ads to Bishop challenge

A northern Utah candidate for a new centrist third-party is trying to drum up support for his challenge to eight-term U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop with a trove of cash and some Mormon humor.
Businessman Eric Eliason is facing an uphill climb in a heavily Republican district, but the United Utah Party candidate could capitalize on anxiety some voters still feel about President Donald Trump as well as partisan wrangling in Washington.
Faced with getting his party's name out as well as his own, Eliason is running an early TV ad with the light-hearted tagline "release the bishop." He's hoping to generate enough support to get into the official debate.
Democrat Lee Castillo's campaign says the third-party candidacy could actually help their chances, while Bishop maintains voter confidence in him will carry him to his final term.
Comments