Auditor to review ex-superintendent’s spending

A Rhode Island school district has hired an auditor to review the expenses of a former superintendent accused of misusing school funds.
WPRI-TV reports the North Providence School Committee voted Wednesday to select Bob Civetti for the job.
The committee accepted former superintendent Bridget Morisseau's resignation last month. According to Mayor Charles Lombardi, Morisseau may have spent as much as $12,000 in district funds on "questionable" expenses.
Morisseau's attorney says his client mistakenly put the charges on the district credit card and plans to pay the money back.
The school committee is waiting on the audit results to report it to police.
Comments