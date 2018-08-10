Judge dismisses suit filed by senator’s son in Arizona

FILE - In this July 6, 2017, file photo, former Sheriff Joe Arpaio leaves the federal courthouse in Phoenix. A judge has dismissed a lawsuit by Sen. Jeff Flake’s adult son over now-dismissed animal cruelty charges he faced in the 2014 heat-exhaustion deaths of 21 dogs at a kennel operated by his then-in-laws. Austin Flake and his ex-wife lost the lawsuit against Arpaio and Maricopa County at a trial in late 2017. Since then, they have sought another trial, this time against the case’s investigator. (AP Photo/Angie Wang, File) Angie Wang AP