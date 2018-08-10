State senator pleads not guilty to domestic violence charges

A lawyer for New Hampshire State Senator Jeff Woodburn has entered a not guilty plea on his behalf to assault and domestic violence charges.
Lawyer Donna Brown appeared in court in Lancaster on Thursday. She also formally waived his arraignment on the misdemeanor charges, asking that a trial be scheduled.
Woodburn was charged last week with simple assault, domestic violence, criminal mischief and trespassing. He's accused of striking and biting a woman, and kicking in the door of her home.
On Monday, Woodburn, a Democrat from Whitefield, announced he was stepping aside as Senate minority leader to devote his attention to clearing his name and representing his constituents. Senate Democrats chose Donna Soucy, of Manchester, to serve as interim minority leader through Nov. 6.
