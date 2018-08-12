Elections board: Attorney general can defend it in lawsuit

North Carolina's State Board of Elections & Ethics Reinforcement says the attorney general can defend it against a lawsuit brought by the governor in any way he sees fit, even if it means backing the governor.
The News & Observer of Raleigh reports the 5-4 vote, divided along party lines, was taken Saturday during a special session by telephone and involves Attorney General Josh Stein supporting Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's position.
Cooper is suing the board and legislative leaders to keep two of six proposed constitutional amendments off the fall ballot.
The N.C. Republican Party pointed out that it's unusual for a state agency's attorney to take such action without support of the agency's board. The attorney general's office said it conferred with the elections board and has its support.
