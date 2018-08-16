National Politics

Officer hurt after wind knocks over police helicopter

The Associated Press

August 16, 2018 01:32 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.

Authorities say one person was hurt when a powerful wind toppled a Little Rock Police Department helicopter during a test run.

Little Rock Police Lt. Michael Ford tells TV station KATV that a pilot was conducting the test run Thursday after a new battery was installed in the helicopter. Ford says a straight-line wind tipped the helicopter off a staging area it was sitting on, then the aircraft went into a malfunction and started spinning on the ground.

Ford says one officer suffered a serious head injury but was able to talk to emergency crews as they arrived.

The incident happened on the south side of the city near Interstate 530.

