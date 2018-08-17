Florida city votes to get rid of red-light cameras

Drivers won't have to worry about being ticketed by red-light cameras in one Florida city.
The Apopka City Council voted Wednesday to use an escape clause in its contract with camera vendor American Traffic Solutions. The move is effective Jan. 1.
The Orlando Sentinel reports the vote was met with applause from red-light camera foes attending the meeting.
The decision cuts a big chunk of revenue from red-light tickets. A violation costs $158. The newspaper reports the city's share of red-light ticket in fiscal year 2017 was $1.33 million before deducting the camera rentals and other costs. The state's cut was $1.47 million.
Mayor Bryan Nelson said it "should be about safety, not money." The first-year mayor vowed during his campaign to get rid of the cameras.
