Trump help for Cruz could spell new twist for odd couple

In this Aug. 10, 2018 photo, Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, left, poses with Gary Malcik following a campaign stop in Temple, Texas. Cruz says he wouldn’t be surprised if President Donald Trump comes to Texas to campaign for top Republicans like himself, who are running for re-election in November, potentially creating the latest twist in an on-again, off-again Trump-Cruz relationship that has made the two a political odd couple. Will Weissert AP Photo