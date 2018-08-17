Judge to hear arguments in case against county commissioner

FILE - In this May 9, 2018, file photo, Sedgwick County Commissioner and former state senator Michael O’Donnell, left, leaves the federal courthouse in Wichita, Kan. A federal judge plans to hear oral arguments Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, on whether the federal government has needlessly interjected itself in matters traditionally reserved for states when it charged Sedgwick County commissioner Michael O’Donnell. O’Donnell has pleaded not guilty to a 12-count indictment charging him with wire fraud, bank fraud and money laundering for allegedly stealing $10,500 from his campaign accounts. The Wichita Eagle via AP, File Travis Heying