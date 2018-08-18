City official disturbed by Confederate flag parade display

A Midvale City Council member has voiced concerns about the Confederate flag being displayed during the Salt Lake City suburb's Harvest Days parade.
The Salt Lake Tribune reports that Councilman Dustin Gettel raised the issue during the council's meeting Tuesday after the flag was displayed during the Aug. 11 parade by members of a group called Sons of Confederate Veterans.
Gettel said he considers the flag a "symbol of hate" and that he received comments pro and con about flag after he posted a comment about it on two Facebook pages.
Mayor Robert Hale says the city plans to meet with the group on a possible course of action.
American Fork city officials in 2016 condemned a display of the Confederate flag in an unsanctioned local parade float.
