ACLU lawyers file suit over Arizona voter address updates

FILE- In this April 4, 2016, file photo, Arizona Secretary of State Michele Reagan speaks during a news conference after she certified the official canvass results of the March 22 presidential primary in Phoenix. Reagan, who is wrapping up her first term, has a primary challenge from businessman Steve Gaynor. The winner of the Aug. 28, 2018 primary will face state Sen. Minority Leader Katie Hobbs, a Democrat from Phoenix who is running unopposed in the primary. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File) Ross D. Franklin AP