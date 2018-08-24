Police: 1 killed, 2 injured in head-on crash

New Hampshire State police have identified the woman who was killed in a head-on crash.
WMUR-TV reports 79-year-old Evelyn Goudreau, of Colebrook, died Thursday in Columbia. Police say Goudreau was travelling with 54-year-old Susan Ladd, of Canaan, Vermont, on Route 3 when Ladd crossed the center line to pass a vehicle that was also moving northbound. Ladd's SUV struck a vehicle driving southbound by 71-year-old Robert Purington, of Pittsburg.
Goudreau was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Both Ladd and Purington were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries.
Police say there is no indication speed or alcohol were factors in the crash. An investigation continues.
