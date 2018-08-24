The Latest: Cullerton slams veto of immigrant protection

FILE - In this Saturday, July 1, 2017, file photo, Illinois Senate President John Cullerton, D-Chicago, talks with the media after a leaders’ meeting during the overtime session at the Illinois State Capitol, in Springfield, Ill. On Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, Cullerton said that Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner delivered “a slap in the face to crime victims who happen to be immigrants” by vetoing legislation to help immigrants get protection from deportation by cooperating with police investigations. The State Journal-Register via AP, File Justin L. Fowler