Arizona sees swell in number of African-American candidates

Devin Del Palacio, second from right, a Democrat running for the Arizona House of Representatives, speaks during an African-American candidates forum along with Democrat mayoral candidate Tim Seay, left, Justice of the Peace candidate Sharon Sauls, second from left, and Democrat candidate for Arizona Corporation Commission Kiana Maria Sears, right, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, in Phoenix. They join at least 30 African-Americans running for local, state and federal office in Arizona this year. Ross D. Franklin AP Photo