Found pipe bomb brought to police station prompts evacuation

Police say a city hall in southeastern Kansas was evacuated after someone brought in a pipe bomb found on rental property.
Police in Arkansas City say the person was cleaning a rental property when he discovered the bomb, made of a sealed metal pipe with a cap and fuse on one end. Police say he brought it in to the station, located next to City Hall, around 2 p.m. Friday not knowing what else to do with it.
Police then evacuated City Hall and closed parts of surrounding streets. Wichita Police's bomb squad and state police helped move the device to a sand-filled dump truck, which took it to an undisclosed location to be detonated.
No one was hurt.
