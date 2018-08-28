McCain’s death shadows Republican primary in Arizona

In this Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018 photo, U.S. Senatorial candidate U.S. Rep. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., stands at the international border with Mexico, with ranchers Jim Chilton, left, Ted Noon, center, and Tom Kay, right, south of Arivaca, Ariz. In her bid to become the Republican Senate nominee, McSally has tacked hard right after initially keeping her distance from President Donald Trump. Matt York AP Photo