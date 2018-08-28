Little League champions return home to hero’s welcome

The 14 boys and three coaches who delivered Hawaii its first Little League World Series title in a decade received a hero's welcome on their return home.
The team was showered in lei, handed food and greeted by a cheering crowd upon their exit from the Honolulu airport Monday.
The team shook hands with Gov. David Ige, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell and Kauai Mayor Bernard Carvalho. The Royal Hawaiian Band played for them as they entered a news conference.
The Hawaii boys shut out the South Korea team in the 3-0 championship game Sunday in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
City officials say a parade to recognize the team is being planned. Honolulu's city hall was illuminated Monday night with blue and yellow lights — the team's colors.
