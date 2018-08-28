Eyes on Republican governor, Latino Democrat in Arizona

The incumbent Republican governor and a Democratic Hispanic education professor appeared likely to win their parties' respective nods in Tuesday's primary election for Arizona's top office.
Both Gov. Doug Ducey and Democratic front runner David Garcia have said they are suspending campaign gatherings later in the week when events are planned to honor Sen. John McCain, who died Saturday. While Garcia's supporters organized a gathering to await election returns, Ducey held no public events Tuesday.
Ducey has focused his re-election bid on border security and job creation, promoting a new law enforcement collaboration effort called the Border Strike Force. His top GOP challenger is former Secretary of State Ken Bennett, a more conservative Republican who had little funding and campaign resources.
Garcia emerged over the summer in the three-way Democratic race against state Sen. Steve Farley and Kelly Fryer, former CEO of the YWCA Southern Arizona. From a Latino family, the fourth-generation Arizona resident is a professor at the education school at Arizona State University.
All three Democrats have focused on school funding. Garcia supports the Invest in Education Act, a proposal that would increase income taxes on Arizona's wealthiest residents to provide more money for schools.
The Democrats also have promised to pull back the National Guard troops Ducey sent to the southern border at President Donald Trump's request. Ducey has argued their presence combats drug smuggling and other illegal activity along the international boundary.
Once the primary is over, both parties appear likely to funnel millions into November's general election.
The Republican Governors Association over the summer broadcast attack ads against Garcia, linking him to calls to abolish the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. Association spokesman Jon Thompson said the group had planned to buy more ad time this week, but decided to hold off after McCain's death.
But some Democrats see Ducey as vulnerable after an unprecedented statewide teacher strike to demand increased school funding. Although Ducey's proposal to give teachers a 20-percent raise over three years passed in the state budget, teachers had demanded $1 billion in new money for schools.
Josh Meyer, a 27-year-old Phoenix movie theater manager, said he voted Tuesday for Democratic candidates.
"It's now or never for a blue wave by the Democrats," said Meyer. "If not, democracy will be in question in our country."
Eduardo Haramina, a naturalized U.S. citizen who sells hot dogs from a cart outside the Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix, said he was thankful for the right to vote in the homeland he adopted after arriving from Argentina in 1971.
"It's good to be able to choose our leaders, but sometimes it's hard to know who is the best," said Haramina, who declined to reveal how he voted. "I was sick and tired of the corruption back home. We have to make sure we keep the corrupt ones here out of office."
