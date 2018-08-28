Sheriff’s office: Propane caused explosion near Laramie

Authorities say propane gas caused the explosion at a house west of Laramie that burned two people, later resulting in a man's death.
The Laramie Boomerang reports the Albany County Sheriff's Office has completed its investigation into the explosion and subsequent fire at the home near Sheep Mountain in late July.
The explosion injured Kimberly Brizuela and Scott Tiernan, who later died at a Greely hospital.
Undersheriff Josh DeBree says propane gas was responsible, but additional findings will be up to the Wyoming State Fire Marshal's Office. He says there was no evidence indicating a methamphetamine lab at the site, which was rumored by area residents.
The state investigation is ongoing.
