Shows can resume at performing arts center that caught fire

State officials say shows can resume on Sept. 1 at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts in Louisville after a scan confirmed the roof did not sustain major damage from a June fire.
Finance and Administration Cabinet Secretary William M. Landrum III says a 3D laser scan and engineering analysis confirmed earlier visual inspections in concluding the roof structure is safe.
Officials say that since the June 13 fire, work included a month-long removal of the plaster barrel vault ceiling. They say the work was necessary to scan the roof supports.
With the roof's structural integrity confirmed, officials say patrons will be allowed to return to the building for shows, but they will see an active construction site for several more months.
