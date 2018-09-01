2 die after shooting that led to police officer’s injury

Police say two people have died after being shot in a Denver suburb, the start of a gun battle that injured a police officer and the person suspected of that shooting.
Aurora Police said Saturday that the men who died and the officer all were shot Friday evening near the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.
Police said officers were investigating a reported fight when they heard gunshots. They found several people, including a juvenile, had been hurt.
The department said another person then fired at police.
The officer has been released from the hospital.
The suspected shooter and the juvenile who was injured when police arrived remain at hospitals.
No information on their conditions has been released.
Names of those involved, including the officer, have not been released.
Comments